"Deputy Commissioner Leads Comprehensive Inspection, Enhances Waste Management and Pricing Practices"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, on Wednesday directed the Assistant Commissioner Rural to conduct a comprehensive inspection of several cooperative societies.

Accorsing to ICT spokesperson Dr Abdullah Tabasim, the Primary focus of the visit was to assess the state of cleanliness and the efficiency of primary waste collection.

In a proactive move, Municipal Corporations (MCs) were summoned to the site, where crucial directives were dispensed to enhance the effectiveness of primary waste disposal systems.

Notably, an upcoming public awareness campaign will emphasize the importance of utilizing designated disposal sites.

During the inspection, the Assistant Commissioner Rural diligently assessed the pricing of essential commodities in Soan Garden, ensuring strict adherence to the officially notified rates. Furthermore, stringent measures have been enacted to combat the unlawful use of polythene bags.

This concerted effort underscores the administration's dedication to promoting cleanliness, efficient waste management, and fair pricing practices, all while fostering public awareness for a more sustainable and responsible community.