Deputy Commissioner leads Youm-i-Istehsal rally in Usta Muhammad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) A grand rally was organized in Usta Muhammad under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Razaq Khan Khajak on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day on Tuesday.

Mayor Municipal Corporation Usta Muhammad Mir Muzaffar Khan Jamali, district officers, political and social figures, local dignitaries, teachers, students of schools and large numbers of people attended the rally.

The participants of the rally held flags of Kashmir and Pakistan, placards and banners in their hands, on which were written strong words expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people and against Indian atrocities.

The participants raised strong slogans against Indian state terrorism and expressed complete solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Addressing the participants of the rally, Deputy Commissioner Razaq Khan Khajak said that India is committing the worst human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and the rights of Muslims there are being suppressed by force.

He said that India’s nefarious plan to turn the majority of Kashmiri Muslims into a minority has been exposed before the whole world and the silence of the world community is also regrettable.

The DC said that Pakistan has always supported the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people and this support would continue until Kashmir is completely freed from Indian rule.

He said that the Pakistani people, government and institutions stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri brothers and would continue to raise their voices for their rights at every forum.