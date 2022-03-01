UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Listens To Complaints At Revenue Public Service Court

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2022 | 09:03 PM

Deputy Commissioner listens to complaints at revenue public service court

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad listened to complaints at the revenue public service court on Tuesday and ordered for their redressal on-the-spot

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad listened to complaints at the revenue public service court on Tuesday and ordered for their redressal on-the-spot.

He said that delay in public matters' resolution would not be tolerated.

A total of 79 applicants were received at tehsil City and Sadar, out of which 63 were solved on-the-spot, while remaining applications would be addressed within next three days.

The Awami Khidmat Revenue Services Katchehris were also held at Tehsil Jaranwala, Sammundri, Tandlianwala and Chak Jhumra.

