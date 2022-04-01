UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Listens To Public Complaints

April 01, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad listened to the public complaints at the monthly revenue public service court on Friday and issued on-the-spot orders for their redress.

He said that delay in public matters' resolution would not be tolerated.

A total of 56 applications were received at Tehsil City and Sadr, out of which 43 were addressed on-the-spot, while remaining complaints would be addressed within next three days. Assistant Director Land Record City and Sadr, Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar and Patwaris were also present.

Awami Khidmat Revenue Services Kutchehris were also held at Tehsil Jaranwala, Sammundri, Tandlianwala and Chak Jhumra.

