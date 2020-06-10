UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Makes Mandatory To Wear Masks Before Going Out

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 05:17 PM

Deputy Commissioner makes mandatory to wear masks before going out

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Nooman Siddique, in a notification issued here on Wednesday made it mandatory for everyone who comes out of house to wear a mask as precautionary measures against coronavirus

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Nooman Siddique, in a notification issued here on Wednesday made it mandatory for everyone who comes out of house to wear a mask as precautionary measures against coronavirus.

It is further notified that all the residents of the district are directed to ensure SOP's Home Department/Health Department to stop the wide spread of coronavirus especially the following (a) Wear Mask at all places and (b) Ensure Social Distancing at all time.

In case of any violation of these SOPs, strict action under section 188 of PPC 1860 would be initiated at concerned stations of the district, the notification added.

