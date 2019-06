(@imziishan)

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Malakand Iqbal Hussain has under section144 Cr PC has imposed complete ban on the usage and selling of polythene and plastic bags in the District.

Any violation of the order shall be punishable under section 188 PPC. This order shall remain in force for a period of one month. It was officially notified here on Friday.