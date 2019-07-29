Deputy Commissioner Malakand issues rains, flood alert

On the special directives of Commissioner Malakand Division, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Commandant Malakand Levies, Iqbal Hussain has issued orders to heads and officials of all concerned departments to take practical steps for timely combating of monsoon floods and protection of the houses and agriculture land and adoption of preventive measures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :On the special directives of Commissioner Malakand Division, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Commandant Malakand Levies, Iqbal Hussain has issued orders to heads and officials of all concerned departments to take practical steps for timely combating of monsoon floods and protection of the houses and agriculture land and adoption of preventive measures.

He has further said that no negligence or incompetency would be tolerated in this regard and no excuse would be accepted in this regard.

The DC directed all concerned departments to remain alert while keeping in view the possibility of heavy rains and flood. He further said that a Flood Control Room equipped with modern facilities and information has been established at DC Office to keep the people aware of the time to time information regarding flood.