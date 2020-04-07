Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehan Khattak visits DHQ Batkhela

Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehan Khattak accompanied by Col. Mujtaba Tuesday visited the District Headquarters Hospital Batkhela and inspected the 20-bed High Dependency Unit established for COVID-19 positive patients

MALAKAND, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehan Khattak accompanied by Col. Mujtaba Tuesday visited the District Headquarters Hospital Batkhela and inspected the 20-bed High Dependency Unit established for COVID-19 positive patients.

During the visit, MS DHQ hospital briefed the deputy commissioner and other officers about the arrangements made so far and informed them regarding the deployed staff at the unit.

Meanwhile the deputy commissioner and other officers also visited the newly established quarantine centre at GHSS Khaar and inquired about the facilities being provided to coronavirus infected people.