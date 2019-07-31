Deputy Commissioner Malir asked to take steps for recovery of drowned child

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ghulam Murtaza Baloch during visit to Saadi Garden asked the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Malir to make all-out efforts to recover a 12-year boy Muhammad Ameen, resident of Samar Town, who was drowned into Malir Nadi on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ghulam Murtaza Baloch during visit to Saadi Garden asked the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Malir to make all-out efforts to recover a 12-year boy Muhammad Ameen, resident of Samar Town, who was drowned into Malir Nadi on Tuesday.

The minister assured Zaman Khan, the father of missing child, that local administration would utilize all resources to search the missing child, said a statement on Wednesday.

He also asked the DC to seek help from Pakistan Navy in finding out the missing child.

Murtaza Baloch assured the grieved father that in this hour of sorrow, he was with the parents.

The Sindh minister said despite their limited resources, Sindh government was helping people at all level.