Deputy Commissioner Mansehra launches polio immunization drive

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner of Mansehra, Khalid Iqbal, has launched the upcoming National Immunization Drive (NID) at the DC Office on Thursday.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the officials of relevant departments, health department representatives, civil society members, the World Health Organization (WHO), and other stakeholders.

During the event, children were administered polio vaccination drops.

Speaking at the occasion, deputy commissioner stressed the importance of a well-coordinated strategy to eradicate polio.

He urged parents to ensure their children receive the necessary vaccinations to permanently eliminate this crippling disease.

He also instructed the district administration, health department, and polio workers to work diligently to ensure the success of the campaign and to reach every child in the region.

According to the district health department, the immunization campaign aims to vaccinate children under the age of five through door-to-door efforts.

Strict security measures have been implemented to support the success of the initiative, and polio teams are being provided with all necessary resources.