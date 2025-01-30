Open Menu

Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Launches Polio Immunization Drive

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Deputy Commissioner Mansehra launches polio immunization drive

Deputy Commissioner of Mansehra, Khalid Iqbal, has launched the upcoming National Immunization Drive (NID) at the DC Office on Thursday

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner of Mansehra, Khalid Iqbal, has launched the upcoming National Immunization Drive (NID) at the DC Office on Thursday.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the officials of relevant departments, health department representatives, civil society members, the World Health Organization (WHO), and other stakeholders.

During the event, children were administered polio vaccination drops.

Speaking at the occasion, deputy commissioner stressed the importance of a well-coordinated strategy to eradicate polio.

He urged parents to ensure their children receive the necessary vaccinations to permanently eliminate this crippling disease.

He also instructed the district administration, health department, and polio workers to work diligently to ensure the success of the campaign and to reach every child in the region.

According to the district health department, the immunization campaign aims to vaccinate children under the age of five through door-to-door efforts.

Strict security measures have been implemented to support the success of the initiative, and polio teams are being provided with all necessary resources.

Recent Stories

Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillan ..

Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillance System concluded

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Serbia to strengthen bilateral trade tie ..

Pakistan, Serbia to strengthen bilateral trade ties

3 minutes ago
 Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-sta ..

Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-state elements: home secretary

3 minutes ago
 Punjab governor acknowledges business community’ ..

Punjab governor acknowledges business community’s role in economic growth

16 minutes ago
 Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Kh ..

Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Khawaja Salman

6 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebra ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrates Chinese New Year

6 minutes ago
SECP issues draft amendments to the REIT regulatio ..

SECP issues draft amendments to the REIT regulations, 2022

6 minutes ago
 KU decides to give final opportunity to students t ..

KU decides to give final opportunity to students to appear in BA, BSc, BCom, MA, ..

6 minutes ago
 Govt's prudent policies result in sharp decline in ..

Govt's prudent policies result in sharp decline in inflation rate

6 minutes ago
 Police officials reviews security arrangements of ..

Police officials reviews security arrangements of banks in DI Khan

11 minutes ago
 Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akba ..

Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akbar, Farah Shahzadi

22 minutes ago
 Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 3

Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 3

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan