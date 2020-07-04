UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Mardan Distributes Certificates Among Police Personnel

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir Saturday distributed commendations certificates among the police personnel who rendered valuable services during the 100-day fight against coronavirus

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir Saturday distributed commendations certificates among the police personnel who rendered valuable services during the 100-day fight against coronavirus.

Upon arrival at Police Line, District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Zahidullah, Additional Deputy Commissioner and other police officers received him.

Addressing a function of distribution of commendation certificates among the police personnel, the deputy commissioner said in these 100 days, the doctors, paramedics, nursing staff, Rescue-1122 officials, officials of the security forces, media persons and police had provided valuable services as front line workers and saved lives of the people.

He also thanked the people of the division for extending great cooperation to the district administrations adding " I salute to all for sacrificing lives for our tomorrow." Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir said that he hoped the district police under the supervision of District Police Officer Dr. Zahidullah would serve until the end of the epidemic.

At the end of the function, the deputy commissioner distributed certificates of appreciation among the police personnel.

