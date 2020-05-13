Deputy Commissioner Mardan for action against transporters charging increase fare

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Mardan has issued a new transport fares after reduction in prices of petroleum products

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Mardan has issued a new transport fares after reduction in prices of petroleum products.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the District Officers, Traffic Police, Department of Transport to inquire from the passengers at various points and intersections and make sure strict implementation of the orders.

Instructions have also been issued to take strict legal action against the culprits and those passenger vehicles owners for charging more instead of issuing new fare after the reduction in the prices of petroleum products.