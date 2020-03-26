Deputy Commissioner Mardan imposes section-144

Deputy Commissioner Mardan has under Section 144 (6) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (1898) ordered complete ban on gatherings of all kinds for social religious or any other purpose at any place, public or private in District Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mardan has under Section 144 (6) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (1898) ordered complete ban on gatherings of all kinds for social religious or any other purpose at any place, public or private in District Mardan.

The following shall be exempted from this order, officials of the government departments on duty, duly notified by respective departments, personnel related to health services including hospitals, clinics, laboratories, pharmaceutical factories and medical stores, personnel related to law enforcement agencies, personal related to essential services, offices going to perform their duties or providing essential services as declared in the persons in need of medical care with two attendants where necessary, persons going to buy medicines and grocery within the vicinity of their residence, necessary, unavoidable religious rites like the last rites Namaz-e-Janaza, burial and related events, utility companies, TMAs, WSSM, WAPDA, NTDC, PESCOs and SNGPL, public and private telecom cellular companies, their franchises and their customer support centers with no public dealing allowed.

Banks with only essential staff, food items manufacturing industries and distribution offices, health and related services i.e. Hospitals, medial stores, laboratories and manufacturers, grocery, stores, general stores, bakeries, Atta, chakkis, milk, shops, chicken and meat, fish shops, fruit and vegetables shops and all kind mandis including grain, fruit, cattle and vegetables, Tandurs, auto work shop, petrol pumps and oil depots, Poultry and food mils, Seeds, fertilizers and pesticides shops, welfare organization e.

g. Edhi, and Chhipa providing essential services and feed duster Khawn, media persons authorized by information department, newspapers, hawkers.

Following conditions will apply in the persons, establishments given assumptions: One person may travel in private vehicle, in case of emergency two attendants may accompany the patient, two persons per family may go out to buy essential medicines, grocery, etc, handicapped person may be assisted by two persons along with the driver.

Person on vehicles transporting essential food items medicines and medical equipment from godowns, forms, mills or factories may be assisted by two helpers or cleaners during the transportation. All persons traveling as exempted must carrying CNIC and official card. All personnel of the exempted departments must travel and work keeping in view social distance. Large departmental store will only keep their grocery, pharmacy section open while all other sections will remain closed.

They will allow customers to enter stores in smaller groups while fulfilling the condition of social distancing and SOP shall be devised in consultation by the district administration with local police.

All departmental stores will ensure that their grocery trollies and public use areas are disinfected. This order shall remain in force in the District Mardan with immediate effect till further orders, this order shall not affect any exemption given by any other Department of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.