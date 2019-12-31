UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Matiullah Khan Orders Closure Of CNG Stations

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 05:10 PM

Deputy Commissioner Matiullah Khan orders closure of CNG stations

The District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Matiullah Khan Tuesday imposed section 144 in the district prohibiting gas supply from CNG stations to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers in the harsh winter condition

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) : The District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Matiullah Khan Tuesday imposed section 144 in the district prohibiting gas supply from CNG stations to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers in the harsh winter condition.

A notification issued here said that all CNG stations would remain close from 6am till 8:30 am in morning and from 5pm to 7 pm in evening with immediate effect until further order.

It warned that violators would be dealt under section 188 of the PPC.

