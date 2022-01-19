UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Meets Young Tennis Star

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Deputy Commissioner meets young tennis star

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad met with young tennis star Abubakar Talha at his office, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad met with young tennis star Abubakar Talha at his office, here on Wednesday. According to a handout, the father of player and District Sports Officer Sajida Latif were also present on the occasion.

The DC presented bouquet of flowers, sports track suit and cheque of Rs.10,000 to the tennis player.

The tennis player, belonging to Faisalabad, was the part of winner Pakistan team which had won the ITF U-12 Asia Cup played at Kazikstan for the first time in the history.

DC Ali Shahzad congratulated the tennis player and hoped that he would continue practicing with more hard work to brighten the name of Pakistan at international level.

Abubakar Talha and his father thanked the DC for motivation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Faisalabad Sports Young Asia

Recent Stories

NATO's Stoltenberg Discusses Latest Developments W ..

NATO's Stoltenberg Discusses Latest Developments With Ukraine's Zelenskyy by Pho ..

2 seconds ago
 Americans Strongly Oppose Aid to Afghanistan, Fear ..

Americans Strongly Oppose Aid to Afghanistan, Fear Money Landing in Taliban's Ha ..

3 seconds ago
 Hydel power projects issues in Hazara to be resolv ..

Hydel power projects issues in Hazara to be resolved locally: Dr. Shahzad Khan

5 seconds ago
 President RCB directs for operation against illega ..

President RCB directs for operation against illegal construction, encroachments

7 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing in ICA of ex ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing in ICA of ex-Naval chief

4 minutes ago
 Poroshenko to Appeal Court's Ruling to Cease Passp ..

Poroshenko to Appeal Court's Ruling to Cease Passports on Treason Case

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.