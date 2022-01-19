Deputy Commissioner meets young tennis star

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad met with young tennis star Abubakar Talha at his office, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad met with young tennis star Abubakar Talha at his office, here on Wednesday. According to a handout, the father of player and District Sports Officer Sajida Latif were also present on the occasion.

The DC presented bouquet of flowers, sports track suit and cheque of Rs.10,000 to the tennis player.

The tennis player, belonging to Faisalabad, was the part of winner Pakistan team which had won the ITF U-12 Asia Cup played at Kazikstan for the first time in the history.

DC Ali Shahzad congratulated the tennis player and hoped that he would continue practicing with more hard work to brighten the name of Pakistan at international level.

Abubakar Talha and his father thanked the DC for motivation.