Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Advises Using Hand Gloves While Dealing With Currency Notes

The Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Zahid Hussain Memon has advised the people particularly working in public and private institutions to adopt precautionary measures and wear gloves while dealing with currency notes

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ):The Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Zahid Hussain Memon has advised the people particularly working in public and private institutions to adopt precautionary measures and wear gloves while dealing with currency notes. Presiding over the meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority on Friday to review the arrangements against Covid-19 in the district,he underlined the need of creating public awareness through distribution of pamphlets, booklets and displaying banners at proper places including bazaars, shopping centres and markets.

The meeting was informed that teams formed by the Health, Police and Revenue Departments had been engaged in accomplishing the assigned tasks. He asked the ACs and officers concerned to prepare all arrangements in order to meet the expected threats of Covid-19. The hotels and the guests houses should be identified so that the same could be utilized as quarantine if needed.

The meeting was informed that isolation centers have been set up at PCB Ground and Benazir Bhutto Charitable Hospital in order to meet the cases if emerged. Besides, 60 rooms have been selected at Mohammedi Medical College Hospital for quarantine where tents can also be set up if needed in case of emergency, the meeting was informed.

The DC informed that the district administration has received a list of 41 persons who came from abroad. During investigation, a woman was found suspect whom clinical tests were conducted at Agha Khan Laboratory which received negative, he informed and added that remaining persons were in isolation.

He directed the officers of the Civil Defense to arrange around one hundred volunteers for fumigation. The Chief Municipal Officer should arrange anti-mosquito kits with caps and spraying guns for these volunteers so that they could carry out fumigation in effective manner, he added.

He also directed the officers of Social Welfare Department to have effective coordination with non-governmental and social welfare organizations for carrying out mass awareness campaign in the district.

He further directed the officers of Food Department to ensure availability of wheat and take strict action against hoarders and profiteers.

The meeting was attended among others by the SSP Javed Baloch, Additional Deputy Commissioners Salamat Memon and Muhammad Saleem, District Health Officer Dr. Mushtaq Shah, District Focal Person on Covid-19 Dr. Dilbar Murree, DPCR Focal Person Dr. Attaullah, members of District Disaster Management Authority and officers of Armed Forces.

