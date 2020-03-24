UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Chairs Meeting Regarding Closure Of Private Clinics

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 05:59 PM

Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas chairs meeting regarding closure of private clinics

The Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Memon warned of taking stern action against doctors running private clinics, following closure of clinics

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Memon warned of taking stern action against doctors running private clinics, following closure of clinics.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding compliance on lockdown rules, present situation and precautionary measures adopted for prevention of corona virus at his office here on Tuesday.

Among others Pakistan Army, Rangers officials, SSP jawed Baloch, Additional Commissioner 1, Salamat Memon, District health officer (DHO) Dr Mushtaq Shah were also present in the meeting. Officers assured of their complete cooperation.

Deputy Commissioner apprised the meeting that no corona case was emerged in Mirpurkhas district, however people going outside to be bound to wear surgical mask as precautionary measure. He warned strict action against citizens leaving homes without any purpose.

He said a control room have been setup regarding protection of lethal virus, while rapid response teams constituted for corona virus are working round the clock. DC said ban has been imposed on public transport, however vehicles carrying daily use commodities were exempted of this restriction.

