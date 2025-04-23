Deputy Commissioner Monitor Anti-Polio Campaign
Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 08:09 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali on Wednesday visited various areas of the district to monitor the anti-polio campaign's progress.
During his visit, he reviewed the performance of polio teams, inspected the fingerprinting of children after administering polio drops, and checked the door-marking process at homes.
On this occasion, DC Chitrali directed the polio teams to perform their duties with utmost seriousness, honesty, and a service-oriented spirit, ensuring no child is left out. He also appealed to parents to have their children vaccinated to protect them from polio.
During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner expressed his determination to eradicate polio from the district, stating that the administration will utilize all resources to ensure the campaign's success.
