Open Menu

Deputy Commissioner Monitor Anti-Polio Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 08:09 PM

Deputy Commissioner monitor anti-Polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali on Wednesday visited various areas of the district to monitor the anti-polio campaign's progress

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali on Wednesday visited various areas of the district to monitor the anti-polio campaign's progress.

During his visit, he reviewed the performance of polio teams, inspected the fingerprinting of children after administering polio drops, and checked the door-marking process at homes.

On this occasion, DC Chitrali directed the polio teams to perform their duties with utmost seriousness, honesty, and a service-oriented spirit, ensuring no child is left out. He also appealed to parents to have their children vaccinated to protect them from polio.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner expressed his determination to eradicate polio from the district, stating that the administration will utilize all resources to ensure the campaign's success.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

PSL X: Multan Sultans opt to bat first against Isl ..

PSL X: Multan Sultans opt to bat first against Islamabad United

1 minute ago
 China introduces 10G broadband internet service

China introduces 10G broadband internet service

10 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner monitor anti-Polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner monitor anti-Polio campaign

1 minute ago
 Quetta Gladiators decide to get spinner Usman Tari ..

Quetta Gladiators decide to get spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action tested

19 minutes ago
 Senator Siddiqui terms Pehalgam incident false fla ..

Senator Siddiqui terms Pehalgam incident false flag operation by Indian army

1 minute ago
 Swedish journalist charged in Turkey risks 12 year ..

Swedish journalist charged in Turkey risks 12 years: employer

1 minute ago
Haroon reaffirms govt commitment to boost cement e ..

Haroon reaffirms govt commitment to boost cement exports

5 minutes ago
 Hum TV, Sahil Welfare Foundation sign MoU

Hum TV, Sahil Welfare Foundation sign MoU

5 minutes ago
 10 land grabbers held in grand operation against l ..

10 land grabbers held in grand operation against land mafia

1 minute ago
 Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits Istanbul, other c ..

Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits Istanbul, other cities in Turkiye

27 minutes ago
 PM concerned over earthquake news in Turkiye, offe ..

PM concerned over earthquake news in Turkiye, offers all possible assistance

1 minute ago
 Somali Delegation Visits NADRA Headquarters to Stu ..

Somali Delegation Visits NADRA Headquarters to Study Social Protection Programs

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan