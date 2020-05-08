UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Monitors Fever Checking Process Of Staff

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 12:56 AM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali went to the entrance of DC office and monitored the process of fever checking of officers and staff visiting the office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 )

He also got his temperature checked.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool was also present.

The DC asked about the method of fever checking from the duty staff and said that in case of appearance of fever, data of the person and especially travel history be sent to DC Office immediately.

He also directed to provide better facilities to the staff on duty.

