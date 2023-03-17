Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ishaq Gaad chairs rain emergency meeting

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ishaq Gaad on Friday presided over a meeting of disaster management authority to prepare a comprehensive strategy to face rainfall situation under which digging of all canals, and cleanliness of nullahs in urban areas will be carried out

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ishaq Gaad on Friday presided over a meeting of disaster management authority to prepare a comprehensive strategy to face rainfall situation under which digging of all canals, and cleanliness of nullahs in urban areas will be carried out.

DC directed relevant departments to ensure the availability of desilting machines and complete necessary arrangements to avoid any inconvenience during rainfall and submit a detailed report to the DC office.

He said that in order to monitor rain emergency situations and face untoward incidents, rain emergency cells will be set up in Deputy Commissioner and all Assistant Commissioner's offices where people can approach their problems.

DC instructed the Health Department to declare an emergency in all hospitals of the district by ensuring the attendance of Doctors, Paramedical staff and the availability of ambulances and medicines.

He directed the livestock department to start vaccination of animals in the district and set up medical camps in various areas while data on animal losses were submitted to the DC office.

He directed the irrigation department to ensure the cleanliness of water courses immediately and strengthen embankments of canals so that the threat of expected flood could be mitigated while details of sensitive spots to be submitted to the DC office.

DC acquired details from the education department about school buildings and relief camps and instructed them to furnish new data in this regard.