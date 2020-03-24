UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Multan Appeals Philanthropists To Donate Protective Dress For Employees Working At Quarantine Area

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak Tuesday appealed the philanthropists to donate generously to help employees performing duty at quarantine area get special dresses and masks.

Addressing a meeting with representatives from industry at local circuit house, DC said that around 1000 employees from waste management company, civil defence volunteers and administration officials and others were performing duties at quarantine area in different shifts to take care of Zaireen.

These people are fighting at the front line, DC said and added that he was proud of them.

He said that he himself has shifted camp office near the quarantine area.

He said that employees performing duty at quarantine area need PPEs, gloves, masks and sanitizers.

He said that the administration would accept donation only in kind and not in cash.

He further stated that providing food to the Zaireen and taking care of families of Zaireen besides families of workers who were unable to earn livelihood due to lockdown was also among the priorities.

He said that coronavirus was a big challenge for the government amid resource constraints but added that government will overpower the trouble with the help of people.

