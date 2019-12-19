Deputy Commissioner Multan approves setting up of D-Class wagon stand at Jalalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak on Thursday gave approval for establishment of D-Class wagon stand at Jalalpur Pirwala , a tehsil of Multan district.

Presiding over a meeting of road transport here, the DC sought details of court cases regarding D-Class wagon stands in Jalalpur Pirwala.

He directed the officers concerned to prepare themselves for lifting of all stay orders by the courts. He said that a legal process would be adopted for eradication of illegal stands from the city.

He said that illegal wagon and bus stands at Dera Adda, Chowk Kumharanwala and Vehari Chowk would be removed at any cost in order to resolve traffic related issues.

The DC said that vehicles of illegal stands creating hurdles in uninterrupted traffic flow of the city adding that issue would be resolved soon.