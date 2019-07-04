UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Multan For Proper Mechanism To Resolve Public Complaints

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 06:46 PM

Deputy Commissioner Multan for proper mechanism to resolve public complaints

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak directed the Wasa officers to ensure proper mechanism to resolve public complaints on priority

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak directed the Wasa officers to ensure proper mechanism to resolve public complaints on priority.

Taking action on various complaints regarding sewerage water in streets here on Thursday, the deputy commissioner said that there should be a proper mechanism to resolve public complaints which were being received on daily basis.

Earlier, a special team led by Assistant Commissioner Ahmed Raza launched an operation against encroachments at Fountain Chowk Jalalpur Pirwala and demolished various illegal constructions.

