Deputy Commissioner Multan Orders For Making Functional All Water Filtration Plants

Fri 02nd August 2019

Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak has ordered for making functional all filtration plants in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak has ordered for making functional all filtration plants in the city.

Addressing a meeting, he said the plants which had been closed for any reason, should be made functional through issuance of tenders.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Abbas Shah was directed to start checking filtration plants, installed in different areas of the city.

In addition to this, all departments concerned were directed to earmark special budget for repairing and depositing the power bills. He asked the water department's heads to check the staff deputed at these plants from time to time to address the public complaints.

The DC also ordered officials to install the required machinery at Jalalpur Pirwala bus stand and Double Phatak water filtration plants immediately.

