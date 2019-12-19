Deputy Commissioner Multan orders PC-1 on development demands received on PM Portal

Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak Thursday ordered officials to prepare PC-1 reports on all the development related demands made by people through the PM Portal

Presiding over a meeting along with CPO Zubair Dareshak, the DC said the PC-1 of development schemes demanded via the PM Portal be prepared and uploaded on the PML Portal, and people be informed these schemes would be executed upon availability of funds, according to an official release issued here Thursday.

The DC said inquiry be launched in case of false complaints against officials to blackmail them and action be taken.

CPO Dareshak said he was personally monitoring the police related complaints appearing on the PM Portal and these were being resolved on priority.

The officials informed that the PM Portal was receiving, on average, 100 complaints against provincial and Federal departments daily, adding that 2,515 complaints had been resolved out of total 3,423.

They said out of 3,089 complaints against the police, 3,013 had been resolved while out of 3,584 complaints against the waste management company 3,486 had been resolved.