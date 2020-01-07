UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Multan Orders Removal Of Encroachment From Old Wrestling Facility

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 11:59 PM

Deputy Commissioner Multan orders removal of encroachment from old wrestling facility

Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture MPA Nadeen Qureshi and Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak Tuesday paid a two-hour long detailed visit to city areas and took serious notice of old wrestling facility dominated by encroachments

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture MPA Nadeen Qureshi and Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak Tuesday paid a two-hour long detailed visit to city areas and took serious notice of old wrestling facility dominated by encroachments.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak immediately telephoned AC City Abida Fareed and asked her to reach the site.

He instructed the assistant commissioner to get the encroachment removed immediately.

Talking to people including traders body leader Idrees Butt, the DC said he himself was fond of sports and would continue efforts for promotion of healthy activities.

He added that further action would be taken after checking legal documents of Qaswar Gardezi wrestling facility.

Nadeem Qureshi and DC visited Chowk Shaheedaan, Pak Gate, Kiri Daud Khan and Khooni Burj.

The MPA said sports grounds would be developed wherever spaces owned by the government were available, adding parks would also be upgraded and renovated.

He said medical centre in the area would also be developed further.

Related Topics

Sports Visit SITE Government

Recent Stories

FNC approves draft law regarding Police College

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Children reopens ‘Child Centre’ in Al ..

46 minutes ago

Solemn ceremony for Iran general turns tragic

23 seconds ago

Soleimani, 'living martyr' who rose above Iran rif ..

2 minutes ago

Johnson, Erdogan Agree on Need for Diplomacy After ..

2 minutes ago

Overseas Pakistanis Commission recovered propertie ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.