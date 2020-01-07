Deputy Commissioner Multan orders removal of encroachment from old wrestling facility

(@imziishan)

Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture MPA Nadeen Qureshi and Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak Tuesday paid a two-hour long detailed visit to city areas and took serious notice of old wrestling facility dominated by encroachments

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture MPA Nadeen Qureshi and Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak Tuesday paid a two-hour long detailed visit to city areas and took serious notice of old wrestling facility dominated by encroachments.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak immediately telephoned AC City Abida Fareed and asked her to reach the site.

He instructed the assistant commissioner to get the encroachment removed immediately.

Talking to people including traders body leader Idrees Butt, the DC said he himself was fond of sports and would continue efforts for promotion of healthy activities.

He added that further action would be taken after checking legal documents of Qaswar Gardezi wrestling facility.

Nadeem Qureshi and DC visited Chowk Shaheedaan, Pak Gate, Kiri Daud Khan and Khooni Burj.

The MPA said sports grounds would be developed wherever spaces owned by the government were available, adding parks would also be upgraded and renovated.

He said medical centre in the area would also be developed further.