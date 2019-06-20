Deputy Commissioner Multan stresses interfaith harmony in district for peace

Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak has stressed promotion of interfaith harmony among all segments of the society for establishing peace

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak has stressed promotion of interfaith harmony among all segments of the society for establishing peace.

Chairing a meeting here on Thursday, he peace was need of everyone irrespective of which religion or sect they belong in society.

He termed peace in the district exemplary, like in other parts of the country, where Christians, Hindus, Sikh and other minorities have joined hands to share their grief and pleasures always.

He said we would have to foil nefarious designs of anti-Pakistan elements.

The meeting was attended by people hailing from different schools of thought including Mazhar Hussain Gilani, Shafqat Bhutta, Asif Shaheen, Naeem Javed and others.