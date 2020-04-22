UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh For Implementation Precautionary Measures In Ramazan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 06:07 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muzaffargarh, Engineer Amjad Suhaib Tareen on Wednesday underlined the need of implementation of 20 point precautionary measures agenda for congregational prayers in Ramazan.

Addressing the district peace committee meeting at his office here, he said that it was our collective responsibility to ensure implementation of a consensus on Taraveeh, Fridays and other congregational prayers to contain COVID-19.

DPO Nadeem Abbas, ADC(G), Jam Aftab, Rescue-1122 DEO, Dr Irshad, Mulana Ahmed Hussain Madni, Maulana Abdul Mahbood Azad and Ulema from different schools of thought were also present.

He ordered to constitute committees for Mosques and Imambargha besides displaying the agenda copies at conspicuous places.

Banners and panaflex should also be displayed across the city, the DC said adding that we could stop the spread of the virus only by adopting precautionary measures.

