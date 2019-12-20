Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh orders repairing of damaged roads

Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Tareen has directed the Highways Department to repair all damaged roads in the district

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Tareen has directed the Highways Department to repair all damaged roads in the district.

He issued a notification for release of funds for repairing of different roads of Muzaffargarh towards D G Khan.

He said that damaged roads were causing road accidents which resulted in the death of various people.

Locals have lauded the deputy commissioner for taking action on the complaints and his orders for repairing of these roads.