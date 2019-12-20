UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Orders Repairing Of Damaged Roads

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 06:06 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh orders repairing of damaged roads

Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Tareen has directed the Highways Department to repair all damaged roads in the district

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Tareen has directed the Highways Department to repair all damaged roads in the district.

He issued a notification for release of funds for repairing of different roads of Muzaffargarh towards D G Khan.

He said that damaged roads were causing road accidents which resulted in the death of various people.

Locals have lauded the deputy commissioner for taking action on the complaints and his orders for repairing of these roads.

Related Topics

Road Muzaffargarh All

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka struggle after Pakistan collapsed for 19 ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh Govt doing significant service in education: ..

1 minute ago

Health deptt, Punjab Food Authority to launch oper ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan to achieve the target of 300,000 metric t ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner cancels holidays of officers

2 minutes ago

Minister inaugurates Chief Minister Health Nutriti ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.