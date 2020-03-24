Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad stresses people to adopt preventive steps against virus

Deputy Commissioner Naseerabad Hafiz Mohammad Qasim Kakar on Tuesday said that the coronavirus would be defeated through collective efforts and citizens should follow the precautionary measures against the deadly virus

He urged the people to remain in their homes and to wash their hands and mouth for 20 second amid the virus and to avoid gathering at hotels in order to save them from it in the area, while he expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review arrangements against the coronavirus in the area.

He said awareness was essential to quell the virus and in this regard, awareness against the coronavirus pamphlets have been distributed in respective areas to educate people so that they should stay in their homes and to avoid unnecessary travel in wake of the coronavirus threat.

He also stressed upon public to cooperate with administration in this context, saying that health center was established in the area and people could inform about affected patients of the coronavirus on this help number 1166 in emergency situation.