Deputy Commissioner Naushahro Feroze for expediting work on sanitation projects

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :In light of Water Commission's directives on provision of municipal services,Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao directed Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) to expedite work on relevant projects.

Chairing a meeting with PHED officials on Friday, the DC also directed to accelerate land acquisition process for construction of Oxidation Ponds in Kandiaro, Bhirya and Moro towns.

Keep all drainage disposals running, machinery functional and staff in attendance, he instructed and suggested to submit need based proposals for new drainage schemes for towns and rural settlements.

The DC also directed all assistants commissioners to supervise all ongoing development schemes of PHED in their respective tehsils and hold weekly meetings with PHED officials.

Earlier, The Chief Engineer PHED, Ghulam Hyder Shaikh while briefing the meeting informed that currently work on 3 new and 23 restoration schemes was under process while quantum of allocated fund and delay in disbursement were causing different issues.