UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Naushahro Feroze For Expediting Work On Sanitation Projects

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 07:26 PM

Deputy Commissioner Naushahro Feroze for expediting work on sanitation projects

In light of Water Commission's directives on provision of municipal services,Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao directed Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) to expedite work on relevant projects

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :In light of Water Commission's directives on provision of municipal services,Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao directed Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) to expedite work on relevant projects.

Chairing a meeting with PHED officials on Friday, the DC also directed to accelerate land acquisition process for construction of Oxidation Ponds in Kandiaro, Bhirya and Moro towns.

Keep all drainage disposals running, machinery functional and staff in attendance, he instructed and suggested to submit need based proposals for new drainage schemes for towns and rural settlements.

The DC also directed all assistants commissioners to supervise all ongoing development schemes of PHED in their respective tehsils and hold weekly meetings with PHED officials.

Earlier, The Chief Engineer PHED, Ghulam Hyder Shaikh while briefing the meeting informed that currently work on 3 new and 23 restoration schemes was under process while quantum of allocated fund and delay in disbursement were causing different issues.

Related Topics

Water Kandiaro All

Recent Stories

Shazad Dada elected President of OICCI – the lar ..

6 minutes ago

Yarn factory material gutted in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Woman electrocuted in the limits of Millat Town po ..

5 minutes ago

8 booked over stealing oil from Parco pipeline in ..

5 minutes ago

8 drivers arrested over rash driving in Faisalabad ..

5 minutes ago

Woman killed while working on fodder-cutting machi ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.