- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Deputy Commissioner Naushahro Feroze recognizes role of legal fraternity in resolving public issues
Deputy Commissioner Naushahro Feroze Recognizes Role Of Legal Fraternity In Resolving Public Issues
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 07:58 PM
The legal fraternity has a major role in resolving issues concerning to public which they always played proactively, said Deputy Commissioner Captain Bilal Shahid Rao
According to a handout issued by the district information office on Thursday, the dputy commissioner, addressing a ceremony organized by District Bar Association Naushahro Feroze, acknowledged that lawyers had extended their full support whenever required to resolve the issues of public.
The DC also assured that the administration would extend all possible cooperation to the district Bar.
The DBA president presented traditional souvenir of Ajrak and Sindhi cap to the DC apprised him about issues of the Bar.