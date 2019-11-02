UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner NausheroFeroze Chairs Meeting Regarding Review Of Arrangements For Eid Milad Nabi

The Deputy commissioner captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao presided over a meeting regarding review of arrangements for Eid Milad Nabi (SAW) to be celebrated on 10 November

NAUSHEROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Deputy commissioner captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao presided over a meeting regarding review of arrangements for Eid Milad Nabi (SAW) to be celebrated on 10 November.

Health, Police,Rangers, SSGC officers, Ulema and notables of city attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, DC said that Rabi ul.Awal was very reverent for us and we should celebrate Jashn-e-Eid Milad in traditional Religious fervor because importance of this month was equal for all Muslims.

He said that during religious congregations foolproof and strict security would provide.

DC asked SEPCO officials to provide uninterrupted power supply in Night specially from 6 pm to 12 am so that religious congregations to be organized in befitting manner.

He directed Health officials to make proper arrangements at all health centers and ensure availability of staff, Doctors, medicines and ambulances to avoid any untoward incident. DC also asked the officials of Municipal and Town committees to ensure cleanliness and lighting drive in the city. Religious scholars assured meeting for complete co-ordination and cooperation in this regard.

