Deputy Commissioner Nawabshah for best training polio immunization teams

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner and Chairman District Polio Eradication Committee Abrar Ahmed Jaffar has called for paying special attention to appropriate training of polio immunization staff and submission of accurate data.

Chairing a meeting of the committee to review arrangement for special anti-polio campaign set to commence in the district from January 13 to January 19,2020, the DC�appreciated the performance of officials and teams members during the previous round of anti polio campaign and stressed for better performance in future as well.

He said special attention be given to training of polio teams, area in-charge and Union Council Medical Officers as well as micro-plan of teams so that no child would left without the polio vaccine.

The DC instructed the Assistant Commissioners of all Tehsils to engage notables and religious leaders of the area to further activate Refusal committees set up at tehsil level in order to persuade parents for polio and protective vaccination.

He instructed officials of health department to ensure submission of accurate data�report of the campaign�by the polio teams and Union Council medical officers and failing in that may lead to strict legal action.

The DC also emphasized for holding meetings at union council level to make arrangements for polio campaign at UC level. He said that notice should be issued to the UC secretaries, Tapedars and other staff not attending the meetings while a warning should also be issued to the respective Tehsil Mukhtiarkar.

On the occasion Additional District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali briefed that special anti polio campaign was being launched in districts where polio cases were reported. He said that during the campaign a target of vaccinating 3, 62,846 children against polio in the district was fixed for which 893 teams have been formed including mobile, transit and fix teams.