Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan visits CMH Bannu to inquire about health of injured security squad personnel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan on Thursday visited CMH Bannu to inquire about the health of three injured security personnel of his squad.

He met with the injured personnel and their families and prayed for their early recovery.

The Deputy Commissioner also met Commandant CMH and concerned consultants and directed them to provide best medical treatment to injured The security squad of the Deputy Commissioner was attacked by unknown gunmen on Tuesday in which two people, including a policeman were killed and three guards were injured.

The security squad was on its way back to Miramshah after dropping Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan in Bannu when they were ambushed.

Two people were killed in the attack were identified as , Constable Alaf Rehman and a passer-byHayatullah. Three personnel of the squad, Faqir Mohammad, Zar Nawaz and Saleemullah were admitted in the CMH Bannu for medical treatment.