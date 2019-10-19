Deputy Commissioner Okara meets parents of affected children

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :On the instructions of Punjab Usman Buzdar , Deputy Commissioner Okara Maryam Khan went to the village of the affected children and met their parents besides getting information about the torture incident.

She expressed sympathies with the victims and said children would be medically examined and the Punjab government will provide every possible assistance to them in their education and treatment.

Every possible assistance and support would be provided to the affected family, she said and added the accused, who tortured the children, could not escape from law.

According to the instructions of the CM, the children will be enrolled in a school of Okara besides providing treatment facilities to their sick mother.

As per the chief minister's instructions, the government job will also be given to the father of the affected children.