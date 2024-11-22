Deputy Commissioner Okara sounds alarm on fatal effects of air pollution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Okara Ahmed Usman Javed on Friday marked Dry Free Day by highlighting the devastating impact of smog on human life

He said the anti-smog campaign is gaining momentum, with institutions working together to combat the root causes of smog.

He emphasized that reducing transportation usage is crucial in preventing smog, citing it as the Primary contributor to the problem.

