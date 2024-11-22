Open Menu

Deputy Commissioner Okara Sounds Alarm On Fatal Effects Of Air Pollution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM

Deputy Commissioner Okara Ahmed Usman Javed on Friday marked Dry Free Day by highlighting the devastating impact of smog on human life

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Okara Ahmed Usman Javed on Friday marked Dry Free Day by highlighting the devastating impact of smog on human life.

He said the anti-smog campaign is gaining momentum, with institutions working together to combat the root causes of smog.

He emphasized that reducing transportation usage is crucial in preventing smog, citing it as the Primary contributor to the problem.

