Deputy Commissioner opens BHU Muradpur upgraded building

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq inaugurated the upgraded building of Basic Health Unit (BHU) Muradpur here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq inaugurated the upgraded building of Basic Health Unit (BHU) Muradpur here on Saturday.

He told the ceremony participants that the BHU renovation project was completed in collaboration with Afzal Electronics, which was a perfect example of a private-public partnership. The government would welcome the cooperation of philanthropists in public service projects, he added.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam, District Health Officer Dr Wasim Mirza and other officials were also present.

The deputy commissioner distributed certificates of appreciation among the officers and staff of the department who had shown outstanding performance in the first phase of 'Reach Every Door' (RED) special vaccination campaign against corona and also distributed motorcycles and mobile sets among the vaccinators.

Later, the DC chaired a special meeting to review the ongoing development work in New Vegetable and Fruit Market.