UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Opens BHU Muradpur Upgraded Building

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 07:31 PM

Deputy Commissioner opens BHU Muradpur upgraded building

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq inaugurated the upgraded building of Basic Health Unit (BHU) Muradpur here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq inaugurated the upgraded building of Basic Health Unit (BHU) Muradpur here on Saturday.

He told the ceremony participants that the BHU renovation project was completed in collaboration with Afzal Electronics, which was a perfect example of a private-public partnership. The government would welcome the cooperation of philanthropists in public service projects, he added.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam, District Health Officer Dr Wasim Mirza and other officials were also present.

The deputy commissioner distributed certificates of appreciation among the officers and staff of the department who had shown outstanding performance in the first phase of 'Reach Every Door' (RED) special vaccination campaign against corona and also distributed motorcycles and mobile sets among the vaccinators.

Later, the DC chaired a special meeting to review the ongoing development work in New Vegetable and Fruit Market.

Related Topics

Mobile Sialkot Market Government

Recent Stories

65th Senior National Wrestling Championship kicks- ..

65th Senior National Wrestling Championship kicks-off at UVAS

33 minutes ago
 KPK set for local bodies’ election in 17 distric ..

KPK set for local bodies’ election in 17 districts tomorrow

1 hour ago

Ajman’s Department of Finance offers top up of ‘Ajman Wallet’ through ATMs ..

2 hours ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company installs five n ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company installs five new feeders

4 minutes ago
 PNS TUGHRIL visits Sri Lanka, participated naval ..

PNS TUGHRIL visits Sri Lanka, participated naval drill Lion Star

4 minutes ago
 Drama 'Aitraf' staged at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Aud ..

Drama 'Aitraf' staged at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.