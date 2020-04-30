UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Orders Deployment Of Teachers On Corona Duty During Prayers, Namaz-e- Tarawih At Mosques

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 07:02 PM

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Abid Khan Thursday issued a notification and ordered deployment of teachers at mosques during prayers and Namaz-eTarawih times to ensure implementation of precautionary measures

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Abid Khan Thursday issued a notification and ordered deployment of teachers at mosques during prayers and Namaz-eTarawih times to ensure implementation of precautionary measures.

A notification issued here said that as per the 20-point recommendations agreed between the KP government and Ulema with regard to offering of prayers at mosques, all the teachers would perform duty in their respective areas to check implementation of the agreed recommendations during prayers' timing.

The teacher would be present at mosque on daily basis and would ensure safe distancing during prayer and in case of any complaint would inform Tehsil Level Committee for further action to be taken by district administration and police.

The officers of district administration, Tehsil and Naib Tehsildar, officials of Local Government department and police would supervise the mosque where social distancing would not be observed.

It further said that teachers would submit progress report to Tehsil Level Committee on daily basis from where it would be sent to district administration.

