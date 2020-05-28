UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Orders For Action Against Wheat Hoarders

Thu 28th May 2020 | 06:41 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rana Adil Tawur Thursday directed the District Food Controller to revoke the licences and permits of commission agents and wheat traders who did not returned official gunny bags

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rana Adil Tawur Thursday directed the District food Controller to revoke the licences and permits of commission agents and wheat traders who did not returned official gunny bags.

He also directed to blacklist them and not to issue any kind of permit to them in future.

The DC directed the assistant commissioners across the district to register cases against the wheat hoarders and seize the stock recovered during the raids under the stockpiling ordinance.

While the revenue staff has been directed to complete 100 percent target of wheat procurement within next 10 days otherwise action would be taken against the officials and officers who failed to meet the set target.

