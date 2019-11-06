UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Orders Inquiry Against WASA Unlawful Construction

Wed 06th November 2019

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has ordered an inquiry against WASA on unlawful construction at disputed sites on Sheikhupura road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has ordered an inquiry against WASA on unlawful construction at disputed sites on Sheikhupura road.

During the inspection of the disputed site he took notice of ongoing constructions against rules at the site which was disputed between the WASA and Faisalabad Waste Management Company.

He also inspected the overhead water tank of WASA and expressed his serious concern over dirty water tank and its deteriorated condition, and ordered an inquiry in this regard.

He constituted an inquiry committee comprising of ADG FDA Amir Aziz and Director WASA Sh. Rasheed and directed them to submit their inquiry report within three days.

The deputy commissioner inspected different parts of disputed sites and said the alternate site for collection center would be arranged for the FWMC in this area.

He also inspected the disposal station of WASA at Millat Chowk and checked the site being used for the purpose.

Later, he visited Kalash Public Park at Millat Road and Millat Industrial Estate.

He interacted with the industrialists and did consultation for the development of the park and other projects of public welfare.

The deputy commissioner said different projects of city beautification and development had been conceived by the district administration which would be completed with the cooperation of the industrialists.

