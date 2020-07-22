Deputy Commissioner orders revenue officers to ensure presence in office daily

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Expressing annoyance over absence of assistant director land record, Khawaja Awais from office, Deputy Commissioner, Amjad Suhaib Tareen ordered field officers to stay in office for two hours daily.

He directed revenue officers to ensure their presence in office daily.

He issued directions during a surprise visit to Tehsil complex here on Wednesday.

The DC listened to the problems faced by the citizens and ordered official concerned to resolve them.

He said that entry of tout mafia must be banned in Tehsil complex and ordered Assistant director land record, Khawaja Awais and tehsildar, Sahabzada Zaffar Marvi to initiate stern action against them.

Later, Mr Tareen inspected the cleanliness of the complex.