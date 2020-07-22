UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Orders Revenue Officers To Ensure Presence In Office Daily

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:22 PM

Deputy Commissioner orders revenue officers to ensure presence in office daily

Expressing annoyance over absence of assistant director land record, Khawaja Awais from office, Deputy Commissioner, Amjad Suhaib Tareen ordered field officers to stay in office for two hours daily

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Expressing annoyance over absence of assistant director land record, Khawaja Awais from office, Deputy Commissioner, Amjad Suhaib Tareen ordered field officers to stay in office for two hours daily.

He directed revenue officers to ensure their presence in office daily.

He issued directions during a surprise visit to Tehsil complex here on Wednesday.

The DC listened to the problems faced by the citizens and ordered official concerned to resolve them.

He said that entry of tout mafia must be banned in Tehsil complex and ordered Assistant director land record, Khawaja Awais and tehsildar, Sahabzada Zaffar Marvi to initiate stern action against them.

Later, Mr Tareen inspected the cleanliness of the complex.

Related Topics

Visit From

Recent Stories

International Forum for Women and Sports: Frenchwo ..

9 minutes ago

Bilawal says untrained people are running Punjab

13 minutes ago

Dubai Trade, Global Supply Chain Academy to launch ..

25 minutes ago

PBIF calls to control tumbling exchange rate.: Mia ..

30 minutes ago

PM extends condolences on loss of lives due to COV ..

51 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific improves flexibility options for all ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.