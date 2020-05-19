Deputy Commissioner orders strict action against SOPs violators

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir directed Additional Assistant Commissioner, Jahanzeb Khan, and other officials of district administration to take stern action against those who violate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) combat spread of coronavirus.

Following the directives the Additional Assistant Commission conducted operations in Garhi Kapura and Shahbaz Garhi Bazaar, to ensure observance of SOPs and adoption of all precautionary measures especially for market timings.

The Assistant Commissioner also inspected prices of food items and directed to ensure sale of all commodities as per official price list.