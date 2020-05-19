UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Orders Strict Action Against SOPs Violators

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 11:11 PM

Deputy Commissioner orders strict action against SOPs violators

Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir directed Additional Assistant Commissioner, Jahanzeb Khan, and other officials of district administration to take stern action against those who violate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) combat spread of coronavirus

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir directed Additional Assistant Commissioner, Jahanzeb Khan, and other officials of district administration to take stern action against those who violate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) combat spread of coronavirus.

Following the directives the Additional Assistant Commission conducted operations in Garhi Kapura and Shahbaz Garhi Bazaar, to ensure observance of SOPs and adoption of all precautionary measures especially for market timings.

The Assistant Commissioner also inspected prices of food items and directed to ensure sale of all commodities as per official price list.

Related Topics

Sale Mardan Price Jahanzeb Khan Market All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches region’s first safe and clean ..

1 hour ago

UAE develops a rapid coronavirus laser testing tec ..

2 hours ago

Mars Hope Probe due to launch 15th July: Emirates ..

2 hours ago

Nine million contactless transactions completed on ..

2 hours ago

UN adviser on genocide prevention voices concern o ..

5 minutes ago

Canada's Novel Coronavirus Tally Grows by Nearly 1 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.