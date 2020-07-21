Deputy Commissioner orders strict action against hoarding

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has said hoarding is a serious crime and strict action will be taken against hoarders without any discrimination

He was chairing a meeting of District Price Control Committee (DPCC) at his office on Tuesday.

He appreciated cooperation of traders and requested for continuing it in future as well for providing maximum relief to the public during the current situation.

He said the Punjab government enforced law against hoardings.

Therefore, hoarders should refrain from such activity. Otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

He said that price control magistrates should conduct regular inspections of markets and bazaars and shopkeepers should cooperate with them. He said that negative trend of unrestricted increase in prices would be discouraged. He said that prices of different daily-use items were being fixed after every fortnight and the district administration was all out to implement on it.