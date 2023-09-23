Deputy Commissioner orders to inspect health facilities in hospitals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :In a bid to ensure the quality of healthcare services in Federal capital, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon Friday ordered Assistant Commissioner Secretariat to visit government and private hospitals in the Secretariat Sub-Division to inspect health facilities which were being provided there to the patients.

Assistant Commissioner Secretariat Aneel Saeed visited government, private hospitals and laboratories under its jurisdiction and ensured the availability of bed facilities, isolation wards and adherence to the notified rates of the Government (IHRA) in the hospital, ICT spokesman said on Friday.

He also directed to improve sanitation and other facilities in the hospitals.

This crackdown on private hospitals comes after several complaints of overcharging and poor sanitation facilities.

The deputy commissioner warned private hospitals to adhere to the notified rates and improve their services.