Deputy Commissioner orders to take action on delaying starting work:

Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Omar Sher Chattah has ordered to take legal action against the contractors on delaying starting constructive works

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Omar Sher Chattah has ordered to take legal action against the contractors on delaying starting constructive works.

Deputy Commissioner has expressed resentment on the officers of building and education departments during his surprise visit at shelter less schools including government girls primary Dawood Khel, Government Primary school Sahibdadwalal and Government Primary School Dera Abdullah in Tehsil Mianwali on Thursday.

Omar Sher Chattah has also taken strict notice over absence and lake of interest of CEO Education and other officers and directed them to ensure visiting five schools daily instead of sitting in offices and send report of constructive works to the office.

He has directed the Assistant Commissioners for making sure the active monitoring of constructive works of shelter less and dangerous schools.

He has also directed the officers of building department not to leave station without permission and completing development works within 60 days.

Any kind of negligence and lethargy will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against responsible, DC warned.