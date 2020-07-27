UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner, Others Inquire After Health Of Chinese Engineers

Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 06:51 PM

Deputy Commissioner, others inquire after health of Chinese Engineers

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial and representatives of the divisional and district administrations, on the directions of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry, inquired after the health of Chinese Engineers here at Civil Hospital

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial and representatives of the divisional and district administrations, on the directions of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry, inquired after the health of Chinese Engineers here at Civil Hospital.

The coronavirus tests of the Chinese engineers became positive and they were admitted to Civil Hospital Bahawalpur.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Chaudhry Uzman presented a bouquet and fruits to the Chinese Engineers.

The assistant commissioner also directed the hospital administration for their best treatment.

Related Topics

China Bahawalpur Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed orders disbursement of housing l ..

28 minutes ago

Federal govt withdraws services of Zia-ur-Rehman f ..

51 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry opposes bu ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan qualifies for Virtual Scrabble WC quarter ..

14 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court disposes of case seeking open ..

14 minutes ago

Two criminal gangs busted

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.