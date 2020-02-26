Deputy Commissioner paid surprise visit to land record center Hasilpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed paid a surprise visit to Land Record Centre Hasilpur Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed paid a surprise visit to Land Record Centre Hasilpur Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Hasilpur briefed Deputy Commissioner about the performance of the centre and put forward suggestions for the construction of a new hall and additional counters.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner paid a surprise visit to Basic Health Centre Basti Rana Muhammad Iqbal in Khairpur Tamewali. He inspected the facilities being provided at the centre. He checked the attendance register of doctors and paramedical staff and stock of medicines in the store. He also inspected hygiene and cleanliness of the health facility.