Deputy commissioner pays detailed visit to Sambrial

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Syed Hassan Raza paid a detailed visit to Tehsil Sambrial, where he issued instructions to further intensify the operation to beautify green belts, remove unnecessary banners and streamers from the sides of the roads and eliminate encroachments.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Fatima Bandial and CO District Council Faisal Shahzad were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner inspected different areas of the tehsil and reviewed the cleanliness situation and steps taken to eliminate encroachments.

He directed the Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) Sialkot to mobilize the staff, collect garbage in a timely manner, and adopt a coordinated strategy to keep the streets clean, including on both sides of the roads.

Deputy Commissioner said that the beautification of green belts is the top priority, and wherever the plants have dried up, new plants should be planted immediately.

He said that the operation against encroachments is ongoing across the province and the zero tolerance policy will be strictly implemented.

Deputy Commissioner also directed the expressway to pave the shoulders of the roads to increase their lifespan and improve traffic flow.

He also directed the XEN Highway to pave the shoulders of the roads so as to increase their lifespan and improve traffic flow.

Deputy Commissioner made it clear that no compromise on construction quality would be acceptable.