Deputy Commissioner pays surprise visit to Coronavirus Crisis Management Cell

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali paid a surprise visit to Coronavirus Crisis Management Cell and checked the attendance of staff.

He said that district administration has provided helpline information for suspected coronavirus patients thus the citizen should inform the name of any suspected patient with his postal address at phone numbers 041-9201491 and 041-9201492.